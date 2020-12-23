Everton transfers: Man Utd like Everton star but Ancelotti factor could keep him

The arrival of James Rodriguez at Everton seemed to have signaled a change.

Indeed, with Carlo Ancelotti in charge, the Toffees look like a much more attractive prospect when it comes to signing players, and their future under him certainly looks exciting even aside from the wobble in results they now appear to have somewhat recovered from.

As much of an impact Rodriguez has made at times, however, it's an Everton player who was already there when Ancelotti arrived who has enjoyed his best season to date.

Second top scorer in the Premier League and now an England international, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks like a man possessed.

Rated at £40.5m by Transfermarkt as a result of his 11-goal haul so far, Ancelotti has even compared the former Sheffield United youngster to Filippo Inzaghi for his knack of putting chances away in the box.

Now, according to The Athletic, the 23-year-old has big admirers elsewhere.

They claim Manchester United do like the player amid their search for a new striker but, promisingly, a deal looks nigh on impossible to do.

Such is Ancelotti's faith in the player, any decision to sell him would reportedly do irreparable damage to his relationship with the board.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Interest from elsewhere in Calvert-Lewin is only natural when looking at his current form.

In the Premier League, only Mo Salah has proven to be more prolific so far and - according to WhoScored - only four players in the entire Premier League win more aerial duels than the Everton man.

Clearly a useful option as a focal point, the fact Everton aren't in the Champions League means clubs of that calibre may believe they have a chance of prizing him away.

However, Everton will surely want to keep Ancelotti as happy as possible and selling a key player when he's still got just under five years left on his deal isn't at all conducive to building the kind of project the Italian usually works in.

Not only has Ancelotti proven he can attract players to Everton, this kind of report suggests he can keep them too.

