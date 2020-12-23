Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Red Devils beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial scoring late on for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

It was an intriguing game on Merseyside and it was one that featured a couple of controversial incidents.

In the 51st minute, Cavani somehow escaped a red card after grabbing Yerry Mina by the throat and pushing the Everton defender to the ground.

Shortly after, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in an incident which saw Richarlison taken off injured with a nasty-looking head injury.

The Brazilian striker was clattered into by Eric Bailly as the two challenged for the ball in the air.

Seconds before the clash, Fernandes appeared to shove Richarlison in the back and footage of the incident doesn't exactly put the United man in the most positive light.

Thankfully, Richarlison was able to walk off the field, but he was rightly prevented from playing on by the Everton medical team.

As for the incident itself, Fernandes was mighty lucky that his actions did not inflict serious injury upon a fellow professional.

After the game, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to blame either the Portuguese international or Bailly for the incident.

"He's [Richarlison] fine now," the Italian said. "We are going to check him in the next few days but fortunately he was okay after the game. I think it was an unfortunate challenge. Dangerous, yes, but all the players were at risk."

Fair play, Carlo.

United will play rivals Manchester City in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham drawing Brentford.

