Liverpool will occupy top spot in the Premier League table over Christmas.

Jurgen Klopp's side leapfrogged Tottenham last week after beating Jose Mourinho's side 2-1 at Anfield and they followed up that result with a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Being top at Christmas is usually a good omen, as the team at the summit of the table on December 25th usually goes on to win the Premier League title.

Of course, that's not always the case, as Liverpool found out themselves in 2018/19 after they were pipped to the title by Manchester City, despite leading the way over the festive period.

But that was a bit of an anomaly and according to a supercomputer, Liverpool's place at the top of the current Premier League table will see them lift the trophy for the second consecutive campaign.

The technology has predicted the final league table of the 2020/21 English top-flight season and it's been worked out by using data from the past 10 seasons on where teams have finished based on their position at Christmas.

Supercomputer predicts the final Premier League table

Liverpool fans will be laughing, but it doesn't look good for Arsenal.

According to the data, teams sitting in 15th on Christmas Day usually slip to 16th by the of the season, although at least that means the Gunners will avoid relegation to the Championship...

The top four prediction is interesting as well, with Leicester, Manchester United and Everton occupying three of the spots ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City.

City are predicted to finish eighth in the table overall and if that were to happen, it would be more of a shock than Arsenal finishing just above the drop zone.

Pep Guardiola possesses one of the finest squads in world football and while the club are struggling to score goals in the Premier League, they have improved significantly at the back.

As such, it's almost a given that City will - at the very least - qualify for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea and Spurs may find it harder to finish in the top four, though, especially with Leicester, United and Everton all starting to find their groove.

