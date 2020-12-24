Mohamed Salah has won the inaugural Fans' Footballer of the Year award.

The Liverpool forward beat six fellow Premier League stars to clinch the accolade, with Aston Villa star Jack Grealish finishing in second place.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford came third in the voting, ahead of Manchester City's talisman Kevin De Bruyne.

A Liverpool trio of Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk (in that order) made up the bottom three places.

Salah is certainly a worthy winner, the Egyptian's 19 goals and 10 assists during the 2019/20 season helping fire Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title.

The silky forward has also been on fire this season, notching 13 goals in his first 13 games of the 2020/21 campaign.

Not bad, Mo, not bad at all.

As well as voting for the overall Player of the Year, fans of every club in the English top-flight have named their team's finest performer in 2020.

You check out the results below, per Mirror.

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish

Brighton: Tariq Lamptey

Burnley: Nick Pope

Chelsea: Mason Mount

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips

Leicester: Jamie Vardy

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah

Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin

Sheffield United: John Egan

Southampton: Danny Ings

Tottenham: Son Heung-min

West Brom: Matheus Pereira

West Ham: Declan Rice

Wolves: Raul Jimenez

Mount's success in 2020 is reflected in the fact that he's been named as Chelsea's Player of the Year by the club's fans, a fine achievement for a player who's well and truly proven all his doubters wrong.

Saka scoops the accolade for Arsenal ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Spurs fans have surprisingly voted Son ahead of Harry Kane.

Mahrez's selection by City supporters is a rather peculiar one, especially given the fact Kevin De Bruyne was named as the PFA Player of the Year in 2019/20.

Don't get us wrong, the Algerian has scored and created a lot of goals in 2020, but surely he hasn't been a better performer than De Bruyne this year, right?

