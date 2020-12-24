Floyd Mayweather will fight Logan Paul in a massive exhibition bout in February.

After some verbal back and forth between the pair on social media, a deal was struck to see the 50-0 superstar take on the 0-1 YouTuber.

The fight has divided opinion among boxing fans and experts alike, with many believing that it is nothing more than a money making exercise.

Others, however, believe it is healthy for the sport, and could attract a new demographic of fans that would never have been interested in boxing previously.

Many were concerned that, with the fight being an exhibition, the fighters may be restricted in what they can and can't do but, fortunately, it seems that will not be the case.

In an interview with The Sun, the founder and CEO of Fanmio - the organisation broadcasting the fight - outlined that it will be a 'real fight'.

"Floyd trains extensively and I don't think he's going to go into this fight and not be prepared. He's very excited for the fight," said Solomon Engel.

"He sees some big opportunities here, and I don't want to speak for him but I think we all feel this could be a very historical fight and a number of different levels."

"This is a real fight. And whoever wins, wins. Certainly there could be a knockout, yes.

"I think it will be a very competitive fight. And to be clear, we have Floyd who is the best fighter, and Logan who is a new fighter.

"But, Logan does have some size difference, he's many inches taller, many pounds heavier and when you look at size and how that could affect the match, there's really no telling what the outcome could be.

"I do think that it will be competitive because Floyd has an incredible amount of skill and he's going to bring that to the table and Logan has size.

"It's like the David vs Goliath story - and we all know the outcome of that. But we don't know what the outcome will be here."

There you have it.

It is difficult to see anything other than a Mayweather domination but crazier things have happened.

It would certainly be an upset for the ages if Paul manages to KO 'Money', but, at this point, Floyd's perfect record is probably safe.

