Every professional footballer should be able to score with a free shot from 12 yards - otherwise known as a penalty.

But the pressure of a spot-kick can often be too much for players. Not to mention the fact goalkeepers love nothing more than to save a penalty.

Even the best players in the world struggle from 12 yards.

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi, has missed 27 penalties during his career.

Meanwhile, his long-term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has failed to score 26 of his 159 attempts.

And there’s one Ronaldo penalty miss that we stumbled across recently that we’d like to share with you all.

It came back in 2013 during a match between Real Madrid and Malaga.

Real ran out 6-2 winners and Ronaldo got himself on the scoresheet. However, he also missed a penalty midway through the first half that was saved by the feet of Willy Caballero.

However, Ronaldo hit the penalty so hard that the goalkeeper injured his ankle in the saving of the penalty.

Imagine saving a penalty from Ronaldo but getting injured in the process.

Caballero had to limp off and be replaced by Carlos Kameni.

Take a look at the incident:

Back to the modern-day and Ronaldo couldn’t bail his current Juventus side out during their 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Tuesday. The loss leaves them sixth in the Serie A table with just 24 points from 13 matches.

And Ronaldo took to Instagram to admit that Juve’s season so far simply isn’t good enough.

"Yesterday, with a poor performance and a result far from acceptable, we closed our scheduled games for 2020, a special year in many particular ways," Ronaldo wrote.

"Empty stadiums, COVID protocols, postponed games, long stoppages and a very tight calendar. But this is no excuse for anything. We know that we have to give more of ourselves, in order to play better and to win in a more consistent way. We are Juventus! And we simply cannot accept anything less than excellence on the pitch!

"I hope this short stoppage may help us to come back stronger and more united than ever, because the season is still far from over and in the end we believe that we will, once again, celebrate with our tiffosi.

"Believe in us, trust our team as much as we trust you, and we will deliver!"

