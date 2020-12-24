Manchester United will play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Red Devils qualified for the final four of the competition on Wednesday evening, beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial grabbed the goals late on in the game, the latter's coming in the sixth-minute of injury time.

It's the fourth occasion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reached the semi-final stage of a competition during his short reign as United manager.

That's a pretty decent record for a man unfairly labelled by some as a 'PE Teacher' and the Norwegian was evidently in a buoyant mood following the victory over Everton.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

One clip of Solskjaer speaking after the game at Goodison Park has now gone viral on Twitter and you can't help but have a giggle at the footage.

Solskjaer clip goes viral

"How did you see the game Ole?" the interviewer asks.

The United boss then responds with the classic: "With my eyes."

Well played, Ole. After delivering some comedy gold in front of the cameras, the 47-year-old went on to explain how the spirit in his camp is good after a recent run of victories.

“We know that when we defend well we have players to win us the game, spirit in camp is good, winning gives energy and gives you a boost so we head into Boxing Day positive,” the United boss said, per Guardian.

“A semi-final is sometimes worse than the final because it’s the worst possible time to lose a game and go out of the competition.”

It's understandable why Solskjaer is a tad fearful of another semi-final.

Last season, United reach the final four of the FA Cup and Europa League, but were beaten in both by Chelsea and Sevilla respectively.

A loss to City this time around and many will believe Solskjaer doesn't have what it takes to win silverware as a manager...

News Now - Sport News