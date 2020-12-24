Everton 0-2 Man Utd: Clip of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's post-match interview has gone viral
Manchester United will play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
The Red Devils qualified for the final four of the competition on Wednesday evening, beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.
Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial grabbed the goals late on in the game, the latter's coming in the sixth-minute of injury time.
It's the fourth occasion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reached the semi-final stage of a competition during his short reign as United manager.
That's a pretty decent record for a man unfairly labelled by some as a 'PE Teacher' and the Norwegian was evidently in a buoyant mood following the victory over Everton.
One clip of Solskjaer speaking after the game at Goodison Park has now gone viral on Twitter and you can't help but have a giggle at the footage.
Solskjaer clip goes viral
"How did you see the game Ole?" the interviewer asks.
The United boss then responds with the classic: "With my eyes."
Well played, Ole. After delivering some comedy gold in front of the cameras, the 47-year-old went on to explain how the spirit in his camp is good after a recent run of victories.
“We know that when we defend well we have players to win us the game, spirit in camp is good, winning gives energy and gives you a boost so we head into Boxing Day positive,” the United boss said, per Guardian.
“A semi-final is sometimes worse than the final because it’s the worst possible time to lose a game and go out of the competition.”
It's understandable why Solskjaer is a tad fearful of another semi-final.
Last season, United reach the final four of the FA Cup and Europa League, but were beaten in both by Chelsea and Sevilla respectively.
A loss to City this time around and many will believe Solskjaer doesn't have what it takes to win silverware as a manager...News Now - Sport News