The festive season is upon and has brought a buffet of elite level sport with it.

While your Christmas in 2020 might not look exactly like you had planned, there will still be plenty of massively competitive action on to make that Christmas pudding taste all the sweeter.

So, with that in mind, we thought we give you a run down of what's on over the next week or so.

Friday, December 25

Cricket: New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, Tauranga (10pm), Australia vs India, Second Test, Melbourne (11.30pm, BT Sport 2)

Saturday, December 26

Football

Premier League: Leicester vs Manchester United (12.30pm, BT Sport 1), Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (3pm, BBC One), Fulham vs Southampton (3pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event), Arsenal vs Chelsea (5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event), Manchester City vs Newcastle (8pm, BT Sport 1), Sheffield United vs Everton (8pm, BT Sport 2)

Championship: Bournemouth vs Millwall, Cardiff vs Brentford, QPR vs Swansea (all 3pm), Watford vs Norwich (7.45pm, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event)

League One: Charlton vs Plymouth, Oxford vs AFC Wimbledon (both 3pm)

League Two: Leyton Orient vs Crawley (3pm)

Rugby Union: Harlequins vs Bristol Bears (2pm, BT Sport 2), Bath vs London Irish (2pm, BT Sport Extra 2)

Cricket: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, Centurion (8am), New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, Tauranga (10pm), Australia vs India, Second Test, Melbourne (11.30pm, BT Sport 2)

Horse racing: Meetings at Kempton (inc. King George VI Chase), Wetherby, Wincanton and Wolverhampton (Racing TV and/or Sky Sports)

Sunday, December 27

Football

Premier League: Leeds vs Burnley (12pm), West Ham vs Brighton (2.15pm), Liverpool vs West Brom (4.30pm), Wolves vs Tottenham (7.15pm) - all on Sky Sports

Cricket: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, Centurion (8am), New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, Tauranga (10pm), Australia vs India, Second Test, Melbourne (11.30pm, BT Sport 2)

Darts: PDC World Championship (12pm & 6pm, Sky Sports Arena)

Horse racing: Meetings at Chepstow (inc. Welsh Grand National), Kempton, Wetherby and Wolverhampton (Racing TV, ITV and/or Sky Sports)

Monday, December 28

Football

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Leicester (3pm), Chelsea vs Aston Villa (5.30pm), Everton vs Manchester City (8pm) - all on Amazon Prime Video

Cricket: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, Centurion (8am), New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, Tauranga (10pm), Australia vs India, Second Test, Melbourne (11.30pm, BT Sport 2)

Darts: PDC World Championship (12pm & 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena)

Horse racing: Meetings at Catterick, Fontwell, Leicester and Newcastle

Tuesday, December 29

Football

Premier League: Brighton vs Arsenal (6pm), Burnley vs Sheffield United (6pm), Southampton vs West Ham (6pm), West Brom vs Leeds (6pm), Manchester United vs Wolves (8pm) - all on Amazon Prime Video

Championship: Millwall vs Watford (5.30pm, Sky Sports Football), Norwich vs QPR (7.45pm)

League One: Peterborough vs Charlton (6.30pm), AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich (7.45pm)

League Two: Leyton Orient vs Crawley (3pm)

Cricket: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, Centurion (8am), New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, Tauranga (10pm), Australia vs India, Second Test, Melbourne (11.30pm, BT Sport 2)

Darts: PDC World Championship (12pm & 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena)

Horse racing: Meetings at Doncaster, Kelso, Newbury and Southwell

Wednesday, December 30

Football

Premier League: Tottenham vs Fulham (6pm), Newcastle vs Liverpool (8pm) - both on Amazon Prime Video

Championship: Brentford vs Bournemouth (5.30pm, Sky Sports Football)

Cricket: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, Centurion (8am), New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, Tauranga (10pm), Australia vs India, Second Test, Melbourne (11.30pm, BT Sport 2)

Darts: PDC World Championship (12pm & 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena)

Horse racing: Meetings at Haydock, Market Rasen, Taunton and Wolverhampton

Thursday, December 31

Darts: PDC World Championship (Sky Sports)

Horse racing: Meetings at Lingfield, Uttoxeter and Warwick

Friday, January 1

Football

Premier League: Everton vs West Ham (5.30pm, BT Sport 1), Manchester United vs Aston Villa (8pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Rugby union: Worcester Warriors vs Harlequins (7.45pm, BT Sport 2)

Darts: PDC World Championship (Sky Sports)

Horse racing: Meetings at Cheltenham, Exeter, Musselburgh and Southwell

Saturday, January 2

Football

Premier League: Tottenham vs Leeds (12.30pm, BT Sport 1), Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United (3pm, Sky Sports Premier League), Brighton vs Wolves (5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League), West Brom vs Arsenal (8pm, BT Sport 1)

Championship: Brentford vs Bristol City (3pm), Luton vs QPR (3pm), Millwall vs Coventry (3pm), Swansea vs Watford (3pm)

League One: AFC Wimbledon vs Lincoln City (3pm), Hull vs Charlton (3pm)

League Two: Leyton Orient vs Salford (3pm)

Cricket: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Second Test, Christchurch (10pm)

Darts: PDC World Championship (Sky Sports)

Horse racing: Meetings at Ayr, Hereford, Lingfield and Sandown

