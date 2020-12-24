Everton striker Richarlison received a nasty blow to the head during Wednesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

During the second-half, the Brazilian challenged for an aerial ball and was then clattered by Red Devils defender Eric Bailly.

Richarlison was thankfully able to walk off the field, but Everton's medical team prevented him from playing on, abiding by the concussion protocols.

It was absolutely the right call and after the game, Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the Brazilian forward is fine and will be monitored over the coming days.

“Richarlison is fine now,” the Everton boss said. “It is no problem. We are going to check in the next few days what is going on. Fortunately, he was ok afterwards.”

The best news possible and in the hours following the game at Goodison Park, Bailly uploaded some positive posts to his Instagram story.

United's Ivorian centre-back first sent his well-wishes to Richarlison, before posting an image of the Everton man's response.

Bailly's Instagram story

Richarlison wrote: "No problem, you're a very good defender. Thanks for the message."

Bailly replied: "I'm sorry, take care little brother you're the best."

It's good to see that there are no hard feelings between the pair after the unfortunate incident.

Everton's medical team also deserve praise for their handling of Richarlison, given that decisions surrounding head injuries have been a hot topic of debate in recent weeks.

At the end of November, Raul Jimenez and David Luiz were involved in a sickening clash of heads, one which saw the former fracture his skull.

Much to the dismay of football fans around the world, Luiz was allowed to continue after being bandaged up.

The Brazilian was eventually taken off at half-time, opening up a can of worms with regards to English football's attitude towards head injuries.

Thankfully at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening, Everton got their assessment of a blow to the head spot on.

