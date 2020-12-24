Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36 in February.

However, you wouldn't know that after watching the Portuguese superstar in action with Juventus this season.

In his 10 Serie A appearances in 2020/21, the global icon has scored 12 goals and has comfortably been the best overall performer under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

Even during Juve's 3-0 loss at home to Fiorentina on Tuesday night, the Portuguese was one of the best players on the park and he certainly didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

So just how is Ronaldo still performing to such a high standard at an age where most footballers are in the midst of a significant decline?

Well, much of it is down to his physical condition. Ronaldo is a supreme athlete and his commitment to keeping himself in the best shape possible down the years is paying dividends right now.

Back in July of last year, the Portuguese star highlighted his physical prowess when taking part in a training drill alongside former Juventus teammate, Gonzalo Higuain.

The pair engaged in a sprint test ahead of the 2019/20 season and Higuain's attempt paled in comparison to Ronaldo's.

You can check out the footage of the training drill below.

Higuain vs Ronaldo

Higuain is close to being three years younger than Ronaldo, having turned 33 back on December 10.

However, you wouldn't know that after watching the above video, with Higuain looking more like a Sunday League player compared to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

There's a reason why Higuain is currently playing in MLS with Inter Miami and Ronaldo is still regarded as one of the best footballers on the planet.

Spoiler alert, it's not down to natural talent.

But it's not just Higuain, the majority of talented footballers do not have the application and insatiable hunger to succeed that Ronaldo has.

It's a mindset that few athletes in sporting history have possessed and it's why the Portuguese superstar is idolised by millions across the world.

