Thomas Tuchel has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain on Christmas Eve.

German publication BILD first reported the news this morning and we're now awaiting official conformation from the French champions.

Tuchel's job has been hanging in the balance for some time now, with PSG guilty of some lacklustre performances this season.

They did beat Strasbourg 4-0 at home on Wednesday evening, but that wasn't enough to save the former Borussia Dortmund manager's job.

PSG are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, a point behind table-toppers Lyon.

Tuchel was hired by PSG back in the summer of 2018 and won six trophies at the club, including two Ligue 1 titles.

The German also guided the team to the Champions League final in 2019/20, where they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

This season, Tuchel's side qualified for the knockout stage of Europe's top-tier competition at the expense of Manchester United.

They beat the Red Devils 3-1 at Old Trafford, but even after that result there were questions as to whether Tuchel was the right man for the job.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Mauricio Pochettino is now due to become the new PSG manager, according to journalists Mohamed Bouhafsi and Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine has been out of work since parting ways with Tottenham at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Pochettino spent over two years as a player at PSG between 2001 and 2003, winning the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001.

News Now - Sport News