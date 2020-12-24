Sergio Ramos is a man who has the world at his feet. In what has been a successful 15-year stint in the Spanish capital, the central defender has developed an impressive net worth.

As Ramos approaches his 35th birthday, the Real Madrid captain can glaze over his stacked trophy cabinet with a sense of achievement.

After winning multiple Champions League and La Liga titles, not to mention the World Cup and Euros with the national team, Ramos has had the career that many young, aspiring footballers could only dream of.

Well, it appears his roaring success on the football pitch has certainly translated to figures in his bank account, as his reported net worth is approximately around €65m.

Since his 2005 move to the Spanish capital from Sevilla, Ramos has been a key figure at Real Madrid. It's believed that his salary is around €25m per annum, however, he last signed a five-year deal in 2015, which means that Ramos will be out of contract this summer.

In terms of personal possessions, it's safe to say that Ramos is living the high life.

The 34-year-old currently occupies a €6.5m mansion in Madrid city, as well as owning two other holiday homes in Spain which are worth around €10m. Standard stuff, really.

In addition to his mansions, Ramos is no stranger to a luxury car or two. The Real Madrid captain currently boasts an impressive collection which include an Audi, Bentley, Porsche, Range Rover and many more. It's believed that his super stash of cars is worth around €3.5m.

Although Real Madrid aren't cutting any corners when it comes to Ramos' paycheque, the Spanish side aren't the only company which is happy to line the defenders' bank account.

Ramos has secured multiple endorsement deals across his career with some industry-leading names, these include Nike, Hugo Boss, Pepsi and Gatorade.

The Spaniard is yet to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, so it's currently unclear whether Ramos will look to continue his journey in the Spanish capital or look for opportunities elsewhere.

News Now - Sport News