In a recent interview with DAZN, Anthony Joshua singled out Roy Keane as a footballer who he believed could have made the transition to professional boxing.

For maybe the younger readers, before Keane was delivering verbal knock-out blows on Monday Night Football, the Irishman featured in the heart of Sir Alex Ferguson's midfield at Manchester United.

Although Keane was a rather well-rounded midfielder, amongst fans at least, he became synonymous with hard tackles and physical play.

For the Football Manager players out there, Keane was the definition of the ball-winning midfielder.

Therefore, possible due to his bullish, no-nonsense style of football, this is likely to have captured the attention of world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

In the build-up to his fight with Kubrat Pulev, AJ was asked a light-hearted question which was along the lines of 'which footballer could make it as a boxer'.

Taking into consideration that every YouTuber is currently throwing their hat into the ring, the thought of a footballer boxing isn't really past the realms of possibility.

"If I was to pick a footballer who could make a great boxer... Roy Keane,” Joshua responded.

“Manchester United need someone like him, to get in there and say it how it is, doesn't take any nonsense.

In boxing, that's the type of person you need to have.

“Eric Cantona, come in, shirt up, he had the aura of a champion.”

In regards to the 'say it how it is' comment, Sky Sports are certainly revelling in this side of Keane's personality when it comes to match day.

Interestingly, Keane is no stranger to the world of boxing, as he actually boxed as a youth and continued to train during his time at Manchester United.

A strength and conditioning coach called Mick Clegg told Stretty News once that Keane was "magnificent" when he laced up the boxing gloves.

