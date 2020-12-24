Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the new Paris Saint-Germain manager.

The Argentine is set to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the French giants on Thursday morning.

The ever reliable Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Mauricio Pochettino has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed.

"Now it’s time to prepare the contracts, sort out the last details [as the choice of the technical staff] and sign.

"Here-we-go soon! The new era is starting."

Pochettino has been away from management since leaving his role at Tottenham in November 2019.

He played for PSG for two years and he spoke about returning to the club back in 2016.

“I’ve always said that I would be pleased to join a great club like PSG,” Pochettino told RMC.per the Guardian.

“Come to Paris? I hope so. It is true that it would please me. It’s part of my dreams. I try to watch all their matches, especially in the Champions League.

“The [French] championship is not very attractive because PSG is far from the other teams but I look a lot because it is a major source of players. There is talent so I have to follow Ligue 1.”

Pochettino will take over a PSG side that are third in Ligue 1, just one point off league leaders, Lyon.

PSG are also in the last-16 of the Champions League and Pochettino will be given the task of finally ending the club's wait for the trophy.

