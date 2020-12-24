Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United next summer.

The Frenchman has flirted with an exit for a couple of years now and at the start of December, his agent Mino Raiola dropped a bit of a bombshell.

“I can say it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United," Raiola told Tuttosport.

“There’s no use ignoring it. It’s better to speak honestly, look to the future and not waste time trying to blame people: Paul is unhappy at Manchester United, he can no longer express himself as he wants to or in the way that’s expected of him."

United fans were understandably furious with Pogba and his agent, but the Frenchman has at least impressed on the pitch in the games following Raiola's revelation.

The World Cup winner played the full 90 minutes for the Red Devils against Everton on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup and was brilliant throughout.

Pogba dropped a midfield masterclass, orchestrating United's attacking play from deep and contributing defensively.

His individual highlights from United's 2-0 victory over the Toffees are mighty impressive and it's yet more proof that when he's at his best, the 27-year-old is one of the finest midfielders in the world.

Pogba vs Everton

The former Juventus man has that unique ability to make the game look easy.

Everton's midfield just could not get near him and Pogba's on-pitch relationship with Bruno Fernandes will certainly please United fans.

Pogba, Fernandes and summer signing Donny van de Beek all started against Everton and unsurprisingly, the team were the most creative they've been in quite some time.

If United are to challenge for the Premier League title and other trophies in 2020/21, the aforementioned midfield trio will have to operate as a unit on a more regular basis.

That way, the Red Devils will control the majority of games and their star-studded forward line will have a plethora of chances created for them as well.

