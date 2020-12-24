Chelsea forward Timo Werner is clearly a very talented footballer.

This is a 35-cap Germany international who produced 78 goals and 27 assists during his four Bundesliga campaigns with RB Leipzig.

But something just isn't quite clicking for Werner in the Premier League.

While four goals and four assists in 14 Premier League appearances certainly isn't to be sniffed at, the 24-year-old hasn't scored since the start of November when he netted against rock-bottom Sheffield United.

And there's an underlying feeling that he could be contributing a lot more to Frank Lampard's side right now - he's yet to truly hit top gear and start running games in a Blues jersey, while spurning glorious chances to find the net has become a recurring theme.

In fact, he's missed the third-most big chances of any Premier League player this season and accordingly, his actual return for goals is more than 2.5 lower than his xG.

More concerning than simply the number of chances Werner's missed is the manner in which he's done so. Perhaps the most glaring example was against Leeds United, when he was standing practically on the goal-line but somehow managed to flick the ball onto the bar.

Glorious opportunities have also been spurned against Newcastle and Liverpool, and thus Twitter has been doing what Twitter does best - compilating Werner's many misses and syncing them to some well-fitting Vanessa Carlton lyrics to create a video that is, quite frankly, hard not to laugh at.

Of course, Lampard and Werner will take solace in the fact he's constantly getting in the right positions to score, even if his radar appears to be a little off at the moment.

If Werner can start converting these gilt-edged chances in the second half of the season, he may well end up firing Chelsea to their first Premier League title under Lampard.

