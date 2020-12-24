Frank Lampard has been at Chelsea for 18 months now and he’s certainly made an impact.

Despite a transfer ban, he achieved a top-four finish last season which could be considered a huge success.

Roman Abramovich rewarded him with a war-chest in the summer as the Blues splashed almost £250 million on new players.

It means that Lampard is under enormous pressure to deliver trophies this season with the talent at his disposal.

While the jury is still out on whether Lampard has the tactical nous to succeed as a manager, he clearly has the respect of everyone at the club - hardly surprising considering the legendary status he achieved as a player.

He also runs a pretty tight ship.

We’ve rediscovered the incredible fine list that Lampard brought in at Chelsea last season which included some pretty hefty punishments.

The 12 commandments can be seen below:

1. Late for Match day/1st team departure - £2,500

2. Late for Report Time for Training - £2,500 (plus £2,500 for every 15 minutes thereafter)

3. Late in gym for pre activation - £1,000

4. Late for treatment - £2,500

5. Late for Team Meetings - £500-per-minute

6. Late for start of training - £20,000

7. Phone ringing during Team meal or meeting - £1000

8. Reporting in the wrong attire/kit for Team Travel and Match days - £1000

9. Not travelling back on Team coach post match, without giving 48 hours notice to the Manager or an Assistant manager - £5000

10. Refusal or not turning up for corporate/community duties - £5,000

11. Not reporting illness or injury before day off or 1 hour 30 minutes before training - £10,000

12. Late for medical appointments - £2,500

The list states that all fines must be paid within 14 days or else all outstanding fines will be doubled.

There are also a list of internal rules which include ensuring body composition targets are met, family and guests wanting to watch training must be authorised, no agents at the training ground and players must inform management if they want to travel abroad on days off.

It’s also worth noting that all fines will go towards team activities and charitable bodies.

It’s almost incomprehensible for the average person to see these sort of fines for minor misdemeanours.

Imagine if your employer was to fine you £20,000 every time you were late for your shift. You’d be owing them a lot of money come the end of the year!

News Now - Sport News