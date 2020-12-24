Man United fans enjoyed Luke Shaw's actions in 94th minute vs Everton

Manchester United advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday evening as they defeated Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

But they left it extremely late.

It took United until the 88th minute to break the deadlock.

Edinson Cavani cut inside from the right and powered home an unstoppable left-footed strike from just outside the box.

And Anthony Martial netted with virtually the last kick of the game to seal United's progression through to the last four.

Luke Shaw started the game on the bench but he was called upon in the 84th minute.

And, despite his short cameo, Shaw managed to put a smile on the faces of many United fans with his actions late in the game.

United were holding on to a slender one goal lead in the 94th minute when the ball went out for an Everton throw-in.

The Toffees looked like they would have the opportunity to catch United out on the break.

But Shaw made sure that didn't happen.

The former Southampton defender stood over the ball and waited for an Everton player to come close to him before booting booting it away.

Watch it below:

Unsurprisingly Shaw, who is valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, was given a yellow card for his troubles.

But it was a moment that has gone down very well with many United fans and you can view some of the reaction below.

Shaw's actions allowed United to get their defence set up and repel another Everton attack.

It might be one of the best yellow cards he's had in his career.

Man United will now play rivals Man City in the last four of the competition.

The victor will play Championship outfit Brentford or Tottenham in the final, which is due to take place in April.

