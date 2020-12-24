Thomas Tuchel has officially been relieved of his duties as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

The news comes just a few months after Tuchel guided the French giants to the Champions League final.

The German manager leaves the club with PSG in second in Ligue 1 and safely through to the last-16 of Europe's premier cup competition.

Some may be surprised by PSG's sudden decision to sack Tuchel - especially given they smashed Strasbourg 4-0 yesterday evening.

But him being sacked may have something to do with a controversial interview he gave to German outlet, Sport 1, on Wednesday.

He said, per GetFootballNewsFrance: “To be completely honest, during the first six months, I said to myself: 'Am I still a manager or am I a politician in sport, a Minister for Sports? Where is my role as manager in such a club now? I said to myself: I just want to coach.'

"I think that is why I became a coach and that is why I still am, I can find myself anywhere.

"Anywhere where there is a half-pitch to train and a DVD player to make videos. At its heart, I love the game and I can get this satisfaction in many ways as a manager.

"Sometimes, it is very easy, sometimes, it is a big challenge, because a club like PSG, has a number of influences in it aside from the focused interest of the team… I only love football. And in a club like this, it is not always just football.”

Tuchel also complained about the fact he didn't get much credit when he guided PSG to the Champions League final.

“We were one game away from winning the Champions League and yet we never had the sensation that we had won people over and that our work was being recognized," he added, per AS.

"It can make you a little sad and angry at times. In any case, there are huge expectations at the club and environment that surrounds it.

"You get the feeling that winning the league is not valued in the same way as it as Bayern Munich, for example."

Tuchel, of course, defended his comments when asked about them after the win against Strasbourg, saying they were a 'mis-translation.'

But the damage may already have been done.

News Now - Sport News