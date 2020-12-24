PSG are set to replace sacked manager Thomas Tuchel with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Guardian.

The German gaffer was sacked on Christmas Eve (Merry Christmas, Tommy) despite his side beating Strasbourg 4-0 on Wednesday night, with the French champions laying third in the Ligue 1 table.

Pochettino is set to take the reins for what will be his first job since being dismissed by Spurs last year.

But what exactly could PSG's starting line-up look like when they first take the field under Pochettino once Ligue 1 resumes after a brief Christmas break?

GIVEMESPORT have run the rule over a frankly vast PSG squad and considered how it may shape up against the philosophical values that underpinned the Argentine's Spurs spell.

Young Blood

Giving prominent roles to young players was an essential ingredient of Pochettino's first few seasons at Tottenham, with the likes of Dele Alli (more on him later) and Harry Kane becoming crucial members of his starting XI.

Like any top club, PSG have a number of promising young players on the fringes of their squad that may well take Pochettino fancy, but perhaps the most obvious suggestion in this respect is left-back Mitchel Bakker.

The 20-year-old has already established himself in the starting XI in Juan Bernat's absence through injury with 12 Ligue 1 starts this season, and we expect Pochettino to continue trusting him because of the emphasis his 4-2-3-1 system puts on dynamic full-backs.

We could apply a similar logic to Moise Kean up front - only Kylian Mbappe has scored more goals than him in the French top flight this season - but the addition of a fresh face may force him to take a backseat.

Fresh faces

Rumours linking Alli with a move to PSG are nothing new, and just a few weeks ago it was reported by The Daily Mail that the French champions intend to make a loan bid for him during the January transfer window.

Well, the course of events over the last 24 hours or so only make that potential scenario even more likely.

Not only is the boss who helped make Alli one of the top stars of the Premier League about to take over at Parc de Princes, but the England international has just received a public berating from Jose Mourinho for his role in Stoke's goal during Spurs' 3-1 win over the Championship side in the Carabao Cup.

A January reunion is a pretty obvious assumption to make.

Dynamic full-backs

We've already touched on Bakker's potential involvement but the defender on the opposite flank could be a crucial cog in Pochettino's system as well. Andrea Florenzi's may be considerably older at 29 but his mixture of off-ball energy and attacking verve is right up the Argentine's alley.

Having already scored twice this season, an overhaul at right-back seems unlikely.

Midfield pivot

Pochettino's usual preference at Spurs was to partner a real baller in Mousa Dembele alongside a powerful and physically imposing midfielder - initially Eric Dier and then later Victor Wanyama.

PSG's squad lacks an out-and-out midfield beast with the latter duo's natural height and power, but probably the closest alternative is former Aston Villa and Everton man Idrissa Gueye.

Pochettino will know Gueye well from his time in the Premier League when he averaged over 3.5 tackles per match for five straight seasons, and could look to use that defensive doggedness to give more freedom to Marco Verratti alongside him.

He's not exactly a like-for-like with Dembele but has the guile and vision to dictate games from deep in a similar manner.

The attack

This is where things get interesting, purely because Pochettino has so many options to choose from. He may well decide he prefers Mauro Icardi's penalty-box instincts or Kean's youthful enthusiasm, for reasons we've already discussed.

That being said, based on pure pedigree it's hard to see him not at least start his PSG spell with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria operating in attacking tandem - with the aforementioned Alli in close support as well.

If he can get those three purring, the other aspects of the starting XI will quickly fall into place.



Defensive core

No Ligue 1 club has conceded less goals than PSG this season and Keylor Navas, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are all top players in their respective positions, so changes amongst the triangle at the base of PSG's starting XI seem unlikely.

Pochettino's XI

