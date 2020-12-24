Few teams in English football have endured an experience quite like Leeds United during the Premier League era.

The Whites went from being one of the top sides in the English game to dropping all the way down to League 1, before suffering several seasons in the Championship wilderness.

The genius of Marcelo Bielsa brought them back to the top flight at the end of last term but as well as the constant heartache Leeds fans have gone through, there's one other consequence of the Yorkshire club's incredibly unique path through English football.

Having got themselves into such a mess in the first place by massively overspending in the transfer market, there's been a real inconsistency to the sums Leeds have paid for players over the last few decades.

Whereas most clubs' spending has progressed in proportion with the steady inflation of transfer fees, some of Leeds' biggest purchases were all the way back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

With that in mind, we have a fun little Christmas quiz for Whites supporters - Higher, lower, loan or evens?

The premise is incredibly straight-forward. After starting off with a baseline question, you simply decide whether the player shown cost Leeds more or less than the one we listed previously.

Be careful though, because there are two red herrings - as well as higher or lower, any answer could be evens (both players cost the same amount) or loan (no fee involved).

So why not test your Leeds knowledge by giving it a crack - and don't forget to post your scores on social media!

