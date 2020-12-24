Lionel Messi made history against Valladolid on Tuesday evening.

The Argentine legend netted in the 65th minute, which was his 644th goal for Barcelona.

And, with that goal, Messi overtook Pele's record for most goals scored for a single club.

To mark Messi's record breaking feat, Budweiser have created 644 personalised bottles of beer, with every bottle given a unique number.

Every goalkeeper that Messi has scored against has been given one of these bottles per goal conceded.

That means some goalkeepers will be getting a crate of beer.

View the players that have conceded the most goals to Messi below:

So Diego Alves has been given 21 bottles of beer to mark every goal Messi has scored against him for Barcelona.

Just in time for Christmas, too!

Elsewhere, Iker Casillas has got 17, Jan Oblak has received 10 and Thibaut Courtois has been sent nine bottles of beer.

Gianluigi Buffon has also been unable to stop Messi on a number of occasions and he took to Instagram after receiving his bottles.

He wrote: "@budfootball... thanks for the beers. I’ll take it as a compliment. We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record Lionel Messi... it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers!"

Buffon seems to be happy enough.

Oblak posted on his Instagram story of him being given his 10 bottles.

That looks like a forced smile from you, Jan!

While Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has also posed with his bottles.

Messi has tormented so many goalkeepers over the years, but at least they've now got something in return.

