Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Red Devils managed to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park to secure their progression to the last four.

In a hard fought game, it was Edinson Cavani who broke the deadlock in the 88th minute.

Everton threw men forward but they could not get an equaliser, and their hopes were extinguished when Anthony Martial netted with virtually the last kick of the game.

Eric Bailly returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday evening and he had a good game.

The Ivorian is fan-favourite among Man United fans and he showed why that was the case after Cavani's goal.

Bailly, along with the rest of the team, ran to Cavani to celebrate his brilliant goal.

But Bailly had a bone to pick with the Uruguayan. He noticed Cavani hadn't done his iconic celebration.

And he felt it was appropriate to remind him to do it before he made his way back to the half-way line.

Cavani obliged, because why would you ever want to go against something Bailly has told you to do!

Watch the moment below:

That is hilarious. Bailly looked deadly serious, as well.

Many Man United fans enjoyed Bailly's actions and you an view some of the reaction below:

During the 90 minutes, Bailly completely wiped out Richarlison while they were competing for a ball.

It was a hefty challenge and the Brazilian was unable to continue.

But the two traded DMs on Instagram and there appears to be no hard feelings between the pair.

"I'm sorry, take care little brother, you're the best," Bailly sent to Richarlison.

And the Everton man accepted his apology, replying: "No problem, you're a very good defender, thanks for the message."

You love to see it. Hopefully Bailly can put his injury issues behind him and keep performing like he did yesterday.

When fully fit, the Ivorian has a lot to offer this United side.

