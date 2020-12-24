It was a very strange summer transfer window for Premier League clubs.

The financial impact of COVID-19 meant that some clubs were unable to splash out that much money on new signings.

That didn't stop the likes of Chelsea, though.

The Blues spent £225m, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell all coming in for big money.

But how many, if any, of their signings make it into the best XI of players signed in the summer transfer window?

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

WhoScored have collected the data and they've named the best players to have been signed by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.

Players have been given an average rating out of 10 and must have played in at least seven Premier League games so far this season.

View the Premier League's 'best new signing XI' based on stats below:

GK: Emiliano Martinez - 6.85

RB: Matt Cash - 7.11

CB: Wesley Fofana - 7.25

CB: Thiago Silva - 7.04

LB: Ben Chilwell - 7.28

CM: Allan - 6.87

CM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - 6.95

CAM: Ademola Lookman - 7.13

RW: James Rodriguez - 7.63

LW: Timo Werner - 7.13

ST: Ollie Watkins - 7.27

Rodriguez has been, statistically, the best performer out of the players who were signed by Premier League clubs last summer.

There are some notable omissions from the squad.

Edouard Mendy has been solid for Chelsea this season, but Martinez just pips him to the goalkeeper spot.

Callum Wilson has scored eight goals in 12 Premier League games for Newcastle but, statistically speaking, he hasn't been as good as Watkins.

Perhaps the most surprising omission is Diogo Jota's, with Werner making the team instead.

Jota has impressed for Liverpool, scoring five goals in nine games.

But Werner makes the team in his place. The German has scored four goals and assisted five times in 14 games for Chelsea, which isn't bad, but he's been guilty of missing a hatful of chances.

It's still early days, though. This XI could look very different come the end of the season.

News Now - Sport News