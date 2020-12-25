Few clubs in world football can rival Manchester United when it comes to financial resources.

Tellingly enough, the Red Devils boast the three most expensive signings in Premier League history, all of which have been made within the last five years.

Of course, that hasn't quite transitioned into on-pitch success for the Old Trafford club, who are still awaiting their first Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

But it clearly isn't for the want of trying, or at least the want of throwing ridiculous sums of money at the transfer market in the hope they unearth the right combination of players to take them back to the glory days.

Inevitably, the ten most expensive signings in Manchester United's history are all high-profile names - but how well do you really know them?

Well, our quiz gives you the perfect opportunity to find out by posing 15 tough questions regarding the ten players in question. Get involved below - and be sure to share your score on social media!

1 of 15 Which of these was not a £7.2m bonus clause in the deal to sign Anthony Martial? Winning the Ballon d’Or 25 caps for France Premier League Golden Boot 25 Man United goals

