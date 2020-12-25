Manchester United defender Phil Jones is a January loan target for West Brom, according to The Daily Star.

Sam Allardyce has taken the Hawthorns hot seat following the sacking of Slaven Bilic and has prioritised signing a new centre-back in the coming transfer window.

And Jones is seen as a "risk-free" option because the Red Devils are willing to subsidise his £120k per-week wages should he depart Old Trafford in a temporary deal.

Jones was once regarded as one of the most promising young players in English football, but injury problems and limited first-team football have stunted his development - last season, he made just two Premier League starts.

Burnley and Derby are also interested in a deal for the 28-year-old, who has represented England on 27 occasions but not picked up a cap since 2018.

But is Jones truly the right signing for the relegation-threatened Baggies, or should they be looking elsewhere in the January transfer window?

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Jonathan Gorrie provide their verdicts below...

Jack Saville

"Jones has only made eight appearances for Man United since the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but his experience at club and international level could make him a figurehead of Allardyce's reign.

"His lengthy exile will give him an incentive to impress upon his eventual return to action, and under a manager of Allardyce's renowned defensive quality he is likely to rediscover the type of form that once earned him 27 England caps.

"By drawing on all his invaluable experience from a nine-and-a-half-year United career, Jones looks like the leader West Brom need to pull off another escape from relegation."

Jonathan Gorrie

"This has Allardyce all over it. Having already conceded 29 goals this season, who better to sign than a meat-and-potatoes type of defender to turn every clearance and tackle into a meme?

"Of course, that is slightly unfair on Jones considering his trophy-cabinet but it is hard to gauge where he might be at in a Premier League context. Frozen out of the picture at Manchester United, his complete lack of involvement for much of the past year brings its own risks.

"West Brom won't want another Daniel Sturridge situation. Another down-on-his-luck England international, during his loan move after struggling to impose himself on first-team proceedings at Liverpool he missed seven of the thirteen games he should have been available for - as the Baggies sunk to a miserable relegation.

"An option more reliable would be the best way to go."

Christy Malyan

"This loan move could be a case study in proving what football fans often seem to forget about defenders - being a centre-back at the top of the Premier League is entirely different to being one at the bottom.

"At this point in his career, I think it's safe to say that Jones will never have the technical guile or the front-footed instincts to be effective in a high line at a top Premier League club.

"But simplify the role to the nuts and bolts of the centre-back trade in typical Allardyce style - namely heading, blocking and clearing the ball when it comes into the penalty area - and I'm sure Jones will look as impressive as any other centre-half outside the Premier League's ball-playing elite.

"Yes there's some risk because of his recent lack of game-time. But this is a player surely desperate to get his career back on the right track, who was once cherry-picked by Sir Alex Ferguson because of his natural pedigree.

"When you consider the personal motivation on Jones' part as well, I think it could be a masterstroke from Big Sam."

