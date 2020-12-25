Leeds United are interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to 90min.

The Spain international was in explosive form in the Premier League last season, registering 13 goal involvements while averaging an incredible five successful dribbles per match.

But he's not been a guaranteed at Molineux so far this term with as many substitute appearances as starts in the top flight and his contract situation has created an uneasy tension.

It was revealed in November that Wolves had become frustrated with Traore's failure to put pen to paper on a new deal, despite believing the contract had been all-but formally agreed.

Traore is reportedly keen to ensure more regular game-time for himself as he looks to push for a place in Spain's Euro 2021 squad, and Leeds hold an interest in bringing the powerful wide man to Elland Road in January.

A £40m figure has been mooted but would Traore be the right mid-season addition for Marcelo Bielsa's side? GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan provide their verdicts below...

Jonathan Gorrie

"The Victor Orta factor could play a big part here.

"Understood to have a good relationship with the Spanish international, Orta's influence at Leeds is well-documented and perhaps his recommendation could convince Bielsa to add another attacker to a side already boasting one of the most exciting in the league.

"Considering the money it'd surely take to bring him to Elland Road, however, it's hard to see a natural role for him. That isn't to stay Traore wouldn't improve their squad but Leeds recently paid almost £20m to sign the exciting Raphinha from Rennes and the Brazilian has duly established himself in the first-team.

"If Jack Harrison can't be tempted back once his loan deal expires, Traore would represent a slightly more dynamic replacement but the Manchester City loanee's future is up for debate. Impressive as he's been, the idea of seeing him slot into a Manchester City attack seems somewhat fanciful.

"With Harrison well-versed in 'Bielsa ball', focusing attention on trying to capture him permanently seems a better way to go."

Jack Saville

"A move for Traore would be brainless from Orta. The £40m fee that is being touted for Traore would represent a club-record for Leeds United, but the club would be wise to look elsewhere before making such a massive decision.

"Raphinha has shown plenty of auspicious signs during the early stages of his career at Elland Road, while Helder Costa is another fine right-sided option for Marcelo Bielsa. Traore would, of course, offer an alternative threat as a naturally right-footed player, but his inconsistency in the Premier League shows there's no guarantee he'd represent any sort of upgrade on the current options.

"If the Whites want to break their transfer record once again, they should aim to sign a top left back or central midfielder instead."

Christy Malyan

"I think Traore would be a fantastic signing for Leeds.

"Yes, there are some doubts over whether the Wolves man is a little too individualistic to truly thrive in a Bielsa team that demands commitment from every player, not to mention the fact Traore sometimes seems to lack the stamina to match his incredible speed.

"But let's think utterly pragmatically for a second. Leeds are still part of the relegation race and there were periods last season when Traore was arguably the most feared forward in the entire Premier League.

"If Bielsa can get him playing anywhere near that level again, while operating within the framework of Leeds' very unique system, they'll go from being potential candidates for the drop to giving the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa a run for their money in upper-midtable.

"I seriously doubt Leeds will be able to find such an explosive attacking addition with a proven Premier League track-record midseason, and while £40m would be a big investment for Leeds, its a lot less than the £70m Wolves wanted for Traore last year."

