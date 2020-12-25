Arsenal transfer target Maxi Gomez could soon be available in a cut-price deal, according to The Mirror.

The Valencia striker was linked with the Gunners earlier in the month and citing reports from AS, The Mirror claim he could be allowed to leave on the cheap with Valencia publicly admitting they'll need to sell players over the next few years.

Gomez has only scored four goals in La Liga this season but his overall record in the Spanish top flight is certainly impressive - 44 goals and eleven assists in 117 appearances.

Aged 24, he could be about to enter his peak and Arsenal could do with an injection of attacking impetus for the second half of the season; currently they're the fourth-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League.

Gomez has a release clause of £125m but due to Valencia's financial situation he could come a lot cheaper than that. Transfermarkt value him at £31.5m.

But would he be the right signing for the Gunners, or should they be looking elsewhere in January? GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jonathan Gorrie and Jack Saville give their verdicts below...

Jonathan Gorrie

"Herein lies the problem for Arsenal.

"While signing another striker is a logical answer to combat a team struggling to score goals - much as relying on crosses to get the ball into the box is the simplest way to attack - it doesn't make sense in the wider context of their malaise.

"The lack of creativity has been something frequently discussed. Indeed, only Willian and Kieran Tierney have averaged over a key pass a game this season (via WhoScored) highlighting a problem only exacerbated by Mesut Ozil's constant tweeting.

"Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have proven they can score goals in the Premier League when given the service and young Eddie Nketiah has broken records in front of goal for the England U21 side, so it's not as if Mikel Arteta is lacking for pure finishers.

"With that in mind, a move for Gomez looks ill-advised."

Jack Saville

"Edu would look foolish with a move for Gomez. Arsenal are having a hard time in getting the best out of two brilliant centre forwards in Aubameyang and Lacazette, and adding another to the equation is only likely to convolute Arteta's ongoing selection headache."

"The rise of Nketiah is also a pertinent factor that should deter the Gunners from financing a deal for £31.5m-rated Gomez. There are plenty of problems to resolve at Arsenal, but a lack of quality at centre forward is not one of them."

Christy Malyan

"There's obviously a lack of logic in signing a new centre-forward just a few months on from handing Aubameyang a new contract but there's also no doubt Gomez could transform Arteta's attack by changing its emphasis to better suit the current methods of supply.

"16 of his 44 La Liga goals have been headers while the 19-cap Uruguayan has won 3.5 aerials per match this season - for comparison, Gabriel tops Arsenal's rankings in that respect with just 2.3 in the Premier League.

"The Gunners also rank third in the Premier League for inaccurate crosses, and while Arsenal's sudden lust for balls from out wide could be cited as evidence of their otherwise lack of invention, the fact of the matter is that they lack a striker who can truly take advantage of them.

"In that sense, moving for Gomez is an unconventional solution to Arsenal's creativity problems; rather than signing another playmaker, why not bring in a goalscorer who doesn't need the same elaborate build-up play and quite simply attacks the ball when it goes into the penalty area?

"Whether that suits the "Arsenal way" of playing remains another debate altogether, but Olivier Giroud was a pretty big hit in north London and he's never got in behind a backline in his life.

"Also don't forget that Lacazette is 29 and Aubameyang is 31. Gomez is just 24, so perhaps now is the right time to bring a younger and different style of centre-forward into the mix."

