The Premier League has been the home to some of the biggest stars in world football since its inception in 1992, but not every player to grace the division has enjoyed such high-profile status.

Indeed, for every Cristiano Ronaldo or Kevin De Bruyne there is a Carl Fletcher or Malcolm Christie - players who may enjoy a little bit of the limelight for a short time, but eventually become an asterisk on a footnote in the annals of Premier League history.

So while you may be more than familiar with the Premier League's heavyweight names, this Christmas quiz is designed to test your ability to remember those who, for one reason or another, were completely forgettable members of the English top flight.

It's obscurity galore amongst these 20 former Premier League players - so how many can you name? Why not see if you're a genuine Premier League boffin or just another mainstreamer by having a go at our quiz.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

