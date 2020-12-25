Wolves' revival in recent years has made them arguably the most feared side outside of the Premier League's traditional Big Six - but it wasn't always that way at Molineux.

Indeed, prior to Fosun's takeover back in 2016, the Midlands side's Premier League history consisted entirely of relegation battles with as many being lost as won, while they even dropped down to League 1 in 2013.

And when you're mixing it up down at the bottom or bobbling between divisions, more often than not clubs become something of a revolving door with numerous faces passing in and out during each transfer window.

The ultimate objective is to ensure there's enough quality on the books to take the club forward, but the inevitable side-effect is an accumulation of players who end up being not quite fit for purpose.

So while plenty of Wolves fans may be well acquainted with the club's heroes of recent decades, our quiz is more interested in finding out who knows the club's zeroes - those completely forgettable players who instantly faded into obscurity.

Can you name all 15 of these incredibly forgettable former Wolves players? Give our quiz a crack and don't forget to share your score on social media so your friends can see what a know-it-all you truly are...

1 of 15 Signed for £2.5m but had his contract terminated by mutual consent Graham Stack Steven Mouyokolo Lewis Gobern Prince Oniangue

