Liverpool have distanced themselves from a potential move for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, according to The Mirror.

The England international has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season with five goals and six assists in 12 starts, and it's no surprise to see him become the subject of transfer chatter ahead of the January transfer window.

While admitting a midseason sale is incredibly unlikely, The Mirror report that Manchester City and Manchester United will both look to "test the water" in January ahead of a battle for Grealish's signature next summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have "distanced themselves" from claims they're keeping tabs on Grealish too, amid shock suggestions that Mohamed Salah isn't entirely happy on Merseyside.

So, are the Reds right not to be actively pursuing Grealish, or could this stance soon come back to haunt Jurgen Klopp and his transfer chief Michael Edwards?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan give their verdicts below...

Jonathan Gorrie

"It's hard to see why any top club would want to rule out signing such a talented player.

"Perhaps it's a case of smoke and mirrors from Klopp and Edwards but, given the virtuoso-like form Grealish has been in this season, to seemingly reject the idea of being at all interested in him whatsoever is bizarre.

"Few will need reminding of the England international's quality - particularly not Liverpool, who were taken apart by him as Villa ran riot in October - and his ability to operate either in midfield or on the left-hand side of an attacking trident surely makes him an attractive prospect for elite sides. Indeed, that's even without mentioning his five goals and six assists already this season.

"For Liverpool to distance themselves from the Grealish links while Manchester City and Manchester United continue to pursue him is certainly strange."

Jack Saville

"There is no doubting Grealish's potential to thrive at Liverpool, but equally the Premier League champions' stance makes sense.

"The club is full to the rafters with options in central midfield, and the recent arrival of Diogo Jota has added another layer of quality and versatility to supplement the famous front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah. Jota's relatively understated profile and potential to develop made him an astute addition for the club, but the injection of another superstar could become a huge problem for Klopp.

"Grealish would likely expect to be a regular starter and rightly so, but it's unclear exactly where he fits in and who makes way to accommodate him. Edwards won't want to be responsible for a £100m misfit."

Christy Malyan

"This could be a matter of attitude rather than talent. Sometimes Grealish is painted a bit too heavily with the reputation of being an off-field maverick, but when you look at Liverpool's squad there really isn't much room for individuals or the kind of characters who get themselves banned from driving for nine months while contradicting their own lockdown advice.

"The Liverpool boss comes across as a fun manager to play under but Klopp doesn't suffer fools gladly either - four years ago he sent Mamadou Sakho home from Liverpool's pre-season tour after persistently turning up late.

While I do think Grealish is a massive talent and I don't think a few indiscretions should exclude him from joining an elite Premier League club, ultimately that could explain why Liverpool aren't as keen on him as Man City or Man United."

