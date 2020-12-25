Aston Villa boast one of the most varied Premier League histories of any club currently in the division.

During the first season of the English top flight in its current format, the Midlands side finished second, but within a few years they had plummeted to 18th and were facing relegation.

After that things got better, and then worse, and then better, and then a lot worse by 2015/16 when the Villans dropped out of the Premier League in bottom place.

They're now back under Dean Smith and look to be pushing on again after last season's survival.

But that incredibly inconsistent past which has seen Villa scrap it out in all sectors of the Premier League table has lead to one clear consequence - the sheer number of obscure players that have represented them in the top flight.

Indeed, even the most die-hard fans will struggle to remember every player to don a Villa jersey throughout their time in the Premier League, so here's a chance to prove you really know your stuff.

Can you name all 15 of these incredibly forgettable former Aston Villa players? Have a go and let us know how you get on via social media!

1 of 15 Sevilla academy product Bosko Balaban Carles Gil Jose Crespo Carlos Cuellar

