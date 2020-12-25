Tottenham Hotspur may be flying high in the Premier League right now with one of the most impressive squads in English football but it wasn't too long ago Spurs were confined to the realms of midtable mediocrity.

Indeed, it wasn't until the 2011/12 season that Tottenham first made the top four, while their highest finish prior to the 2005/06 campaign was a mere seventh place.

Combine that underwhelming era of Spurs' recent history with a chairman in Daniel Levy who likes to do business at a discount and a handful of managers who had a penchant for truly bizarre signings - chief amongst those being Harry Redknapp and Martin Jol - and what are you left with?

Well, as this quiz seeks to prove, you're left with a history of incredibly obscure, completely forgettable former players that even the most ardent of Spurs fans will have exorcised from their long-term memory many moons ago.

So, why not see if you can match these incredibly forgettable faces to their equally forgettable names? And be sure to post your scores on social media so your friends can have a go too!

1 of 15 Ill-fated academy product Jamie Slabber Lee Barnard Lee Hodges Ricardo Rocha

