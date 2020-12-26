Next week, the winter transfer window will open and Premier League clubs will have the opportunity to strengthen their ranks.

Usually, the winter transfer window is a fairly underwhelming one.

It’s notoriously difficult to find value in the market with clubs unwilling to sell their best players halfway through a season.

This campaign, clubs need an even bigger squad than before as they cope with the compressed fixture schedule. Therefore, we could see a bit more activity than we tend to do.

Will we see a blockbuster signing? Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, anyone?

It’s doubtful but the Premier League is generally regarded as the best league in the world and is an attractive proposition for any player.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

We’ve certainly seen that in the past with some of the world’s best stars arriving in England.

But who is the greatest signing the league has ever seen?

Well, on Christmas Day, Sky Sports were tasked with ranking the 20 greatest transfers in Premier League history.

The results? Let’s take a look:

20 | Petr Cech

19 | Sergio Aguero

18 | Eden Hazard

17 | Patrick Vieira

16 | David Silva

15 | Gianfranco Zola

14 | Virgil van Dijk

13 | Dennis Bergkamp

12 | N’Golo Kante

11 | Mohamed Salah

10 | Alan Shearer

9 | Vincent Kompany

8 | Wayne Rooney

7 | Sol Campbell

6 | Didier Drogba

5 | Roy Keane

4 | Frank Lampard

3 | Eric Cantona

2 | Thierry Henry

1 | Cristiano Ronaldo

So, Ronaldo has been named as the greatest signing in Premier League history.

The Portuguese superstar signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £12m in August 2003. In six seasons, he helped the club win three Premier League titles and a Champions League.

"When he signed I thought he was a poor signing for United," Sky Sports News presenter Tom White said. "So from now on, don't listen to a word I say."

Ronaldo has gone on to score more than 650 club goals for United, Real Madrid and Juventus, establishing himself as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

In second was Arsenal legend, Henry. He joined the north London club in 1999 for £11m from Juventus. He spent eight seasons at the club, becoming Arsenal’s all time record goalscorer with 228 goals.

"We wondered who this player was [when Arsenal signed him]," Sky Sports News presenter Jim White said. "Well we soon found out. Henry for Arsenal - an absolute standout Premier League player."

The list of full of superstar names but there are a few that have to miss out. Man Utd defenders Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic and two of those, as well as former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

If you disagree with the list, direct your anger towards Sky Sports News, not GiveMeSport…

News Now - Sport News