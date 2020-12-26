Mauricio Pochettino will look to reunite Lionel Messi and Neymar, according to reports from Le Parisien.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager is set to take the reins at PSG after the Christmas Eve sacking of Thomas Tuchel, and it seems the French media are already considering how the appointment could impact the club's transfer plans.

As summarised in English by The Daily Mail, Le Parisien claim Pochettino will look to bring countryman Messi to Parc de Princes.

That would see Messi once again line up alongside Neymar, his former accomplice in Barcelona's famous attacking line-up alongside Luis Suarez.

In fact, the Uruguayan is the only player to register more joint goal participations with Messi than Neymar throughout the multi-Ballon d'Or winner's career, and from their 161 appearances together the duo produced a combined 231 goals and 135 assists.

Pairing up the duo would instantly give PSG the most feared attack in Europe and the opportunity to do so is certainly there - after almost forcing his way out of the Nou Camp in the summer, Messi's contract at Barcelona is due to expire at the end of the season.

That means PSG are allowed to discuss pre-contract terms with Messi in January and having a countryman in Pochettino at the helm would seemingly help their cause.

Angel Di Maria is reportedly seen as another aspect of the French club's pulling power, as one of Messi's close friends who knows him well from the Argentina setup.

PSG are apparently hopeful Messi's personal relationships with Neymar and Di Maria will entice the Barcelona legend into joining their ranks, rather than linking up again with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

It would also be a massive statement of intent to land the one trophy that's always evaded PSG now that they have Pochettino at the helm - the Champions League title.

Pochettino reached the competition's final with dark horses Tottenham back in 2019, but ultimately lost to Premier League rivals Liverpool - while PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern last season to miss out on the 2020 crown.

Perhaps with Messi and Neymar in attack, Pochettino and his future employers can go one step further at some point in the next few years.

