Tottenham transfers: South American will be allowed to leave in January

Jose Mourinho was lucky enough to oversee quite the rebuild during his first summer in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Big names arrived much to his delight and, though things have tailed off somewhat recently, Spurs do look like a team capable of challenging in the upper echelons of the Premier League once again.

The infamous Amazon Prime documentary saw Mourinho demand more from his players and, upon signing Joe Hart over the course of the summer, the Portuguese praised his high-level experience, highlighting it as a key factor to bring into his dressing room.

Of course, Hart was by no means the biggest signing Spurs made but his addition is likely to cause an exit, even if a somewhat delayed one.

Indeed, according to football.london, Spurs could now be willing to let Paulo Gazzaniga leave should an offer come his way.

Left out of the club's Europa League squad, the former Southampton stopper hasn't appeared whatsoever this season and the North London outfit will not stand in his way if he does want to leave.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Hart's stock may have dropped since his time with Manchester City but, as a back-up, he does boast a glittering CV and has appeared to be a valued member of the set-up.

When young Alfie Whiteman made his debut for the club in the Europa League, Hart seemed supportive of his fellow goalkeeper, at least suggesting he's acting as some sort of mentor.

Given the utter lack of involvement Gazzaniga has had, a move away in January seems like the healthiest option for his career.

Praised by former boss Mauricio Pochettino back in 2017 for a heroic Premier League debut against Crystal Palace, he has looked capable of operating at Premier League level but isn't looking like he'll get much of a chance in North London.

