Manchester United had the opportunity to leapfrog Leicester into second with victory at the King Power on Boxing Day.

In fact, with victory, the Red Devils would go to within two points of league leaders Liverpool having played the same number of matches.

And they should have been ahead inside two minutes.

Bruno Fernandes’ cute cross found Marcus Rashford totally unmarked a few yards out. Somehow, the United striker headed over when he really should have done better.

Rashford made amends halfway through the first-half, though.

Daniel James’ loose pass was, rather fortuitously, poked into the path of Rashford by Fernandes. Rashford made no mistake this time.

However, their lead didn’t last long.

Within seven minutes, a left-footed strike from Harvey Barnes outside of the penalty area beat David de Gea. Questions were asked of the Spanish goalkeeper but most of the blame came the way of captain Harry Maguire.

Seconds before Barnes’ strike, he failed to properly deal with a ball inside the penalty area as he slipped and slid all over the place and didn’t clear properly.

More Bambi on ice, than a Manchester United captain.

Take a look:

Oh dear.

Maguire's mistake meant United went in level at the break.

Following United's victory over Everton in midweek which saw them reach the League Cup semi-final, the former Leicester defender insisted the club need to start winning trophies.

United haven't won a major trophy since 2017 and Maguire wants to be the man to change that.

"We play for Manchester United, we're expected to win trophies. We got to three semi-finals last year, this year we've reached our first semi-final in our first competition," he told Sky Sports.

"It's important to reach these big games, but we need to now start winning the big games, like the semi-finals and lift trophies for this club."

