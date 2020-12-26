Leeds latest news: Erling Haaland was shown around Thorp Arch

Missed transfers can certainly make for some galling reading.

Such is the sliding doors nature of football, plenty of deals that would have seen some of football's major names move to relatively unfashionable clubs have fallen through at the last minute.

Think of Robert Lewandowski to Blackburn. Diego Maradona to Sheffield United. Pep Guardiola to Wigan.

1 of 20 Robbie Keane - Higher or lower than £5m? Higher Lower Evens Loan

Indeed, Leeds United aren't exempt from that list and, writing in The Athletic, Phil Hay has revealed a reasonably recent move the Yorkshire giants missed out on.

According to their report, Erling Haaland was shown around Thorp Arch and Elland Road while in the process of leaving Molde in 2018.

Obviously, the striker's father played for Leeds in the 1990s and the current Borussia Dortmund star has spoken of his dream about winning the Premier League title with the Yorkshire giants, having been born in the city.

However, Leeds could not match RB Salzburg financially and Haaland duly moved to Austria, where he scored 29 goals in just 27 appearances on his way to establishing himself as a £90m-rated footballer (via Transfermarkt).

Clearly, Haaland would have been an excellent signing for Leeds.

After tearing up the Austrian division, he's proven equally as prolific in Germany (bagging 33 goals in 32 games) as well as making his mark in the Champions League. Taking to every new challenge and competition he's played in like a duck to water, it seems silly to suggest he wouldn't have scored in the Championship at the time, even if there's no guarantee it'd have been as frequent.

Perhaps there will be another chapter in his love affair with Leeds, however. During an international clash with Nothern Ireland, the Norway star reportedly sang club anthem 'Marching on Together' to Stuart Dallas when embracing at full-time.

Maybe one day, he will fulfill what appears to be an ambition of playing for Leeds.

News Now - Sport News