Manchester United took the lead during their crucial Premier League clash with Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Whisper it quietly, but there was good reason to think that the Red Devils could propel themselves into a title race with Liverpool if they took three points from the King Power Stadium.

Besides, although the Foxes have had no end of troubles at home this season, they're hardly a side to be messed with and a win over the 2015/16 campaigns would be a serious statement.

Leicester vs Man Utd

And the Old Trafford side almost took the lead within the opening few seconds when Bruno Fernandes fired a deft ball into the penalty area and towards the run of Marcus Rashford.

However, Rashford forgot the age-old adage of heading chances into the ground and saw his close-range effort ping tamely over Kasper Schmeichel's crossbar.

But you know what they say about practice making perfect because the next time Rashford was presented with a glorious opportunity by Fernandes, he made no mistake.

Reaction to Rashford's goal

After Daniel James slid a wayward pass into the penalty area, Fernandes was on hand to provide it with a course correction, which caught out the Leicester defence and played Rashford through.

The United academy product showed his calmness under pressure with a measured finish into the bottom corner, before celebrating the opening strike with Fernandes himself.

And courtesy of the King Power Stadium being empty, fans at home could clearly hear what the Portuguese midfielder said to Rashford afterwards and it's going viral across social media.

Fernandes could seemingly be heard saying: “Did you see my assist?” in a cheeky exchange with the goalscorer, which you can check out down below:

Did Fred call it 's***'?

It's no wonder United fans love Bruno and plenty of them expressed their infatuation with the January signing on Twitter as the video amassed hundreds and thousands of engagements.

'Hahaha love that', 'Love this man' and 'My love for this team is unhealthy just win please' were just some of the comments.

That, and there were plenty of fans pointing out that Fred chipped in with his own comment afterwards, which many are translating as 'What a sh*t assist' from his native Portuguese.

But either way, it's a lovely little moment that United fans wouldn't have heard on a normal match day and one that underlines that growing spirit amongst the squad at Old Trafford.

That being said, nothing would beat the spirit of United fans being back in the stands once again whenever it's safe.

News Now - Sport News