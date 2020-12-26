Manchester United went into the trip to Leicester knowing a win would have everyone talking them up as genuine title contenders.

A win would take them up to second - just two points behind leaders Liverpool having played the same number of matches.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s didn’t hang around at the King Power Stadium.

Inside 120 seconds, they should have been ahead as Marcus Rashford headed over from Bruno Fernandes’ cross when he really should have scored.

But the striker put that miss behind him as, 20 minutes later, he was celebrating his 50th Premier League goal as he finished cooly from Fernandes’ inadvertent prod.

But it was a lead that didn’t last too long.

The impressive Harvey Barnes had far too much room on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a fierce left-footed drive past David de Gea.

With both sides preferring a counter-attacking style of play, the second half wasn’t quite so entertaining.

Both Leicester and United appeared to want their opponents to have the ball for large periods of the match and, ultimately, cancelled each other out.

Fernandes must have thought he had won the match for his side when he finished Edinson Cavani's pass with 10 minutes remaining.

However, five minutes later, Jamie Vardy's effort was deflected into his own net by Axel Tuanzebe to see the match end in a 2-2 draw.

It was an entertaining match and a certain Eric Bailly made it even more entertaining.

The Ivorian was given a rare start at centre-back for United and he marked it with yet another comical moment.

He was stood on the edge of his penalty area as Fred had possession. The Brazilian was under pressure from Leicester’s press and Bailly tried to help him out by pointing out to the left wing. Luke Shaw was assumingly in space and the defender was telling Fred to pass it out to him.

However, Fred decided to would try to lob a pass back to De Gea. In doing so, he lifted the ball onto the outstretched arm of Bailly.

It’s something that would only happen to Bailly and fans found it pretty hilarious.

Leicester were awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the box but James Maddison couldn’t make them pay as he effort hit the wall.

Bailly could breathe a huge sigh of relief.

News Now - Sport News