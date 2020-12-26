It’s been a pretty crazy Premier League season so far.

We’ve seen ridiculous scorelines like never before as clubs struggle to deal with the compact fixture schedule.

We’ve also seen many clubs struggle with muscle injuries which has left their squad depleted.

Therefore, will we see movement in the January transfer window as clubs look to cope with the strangest of seasons? Don’t be surprised.

But who will each club move for next month?

Well, the Irish Guy at HITC decided to name one player each Premier League club should sign in January.

Arsenal | Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are crying out for a creative midfielder in the absence of Mesut Ozil. They were linked with Aouar in the summer and could return for him in January.

Aston Villa | Dele Alli

Villa has rekindled Ross Barkley’s career and could do the same with Alli.

Brighton | Adam Armstrong

Brighton are desperate for goals and Armstrong can’t stop scoring for Blackburn in the Championship.

Burnley | Bright Osayi-Samuel

The 22-year-old is making waves in the Championship for QPR this season. Brighton could do with a bit of flair.

Chelsea | Ben White

Thiago Silva has proven to be an astute signing but isn’t getting any younger. The likes of Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori haven’t established themselves as the next John Terry.

Crystal Palace | Phil Jones

Jones is a forgotten man at Man Utd so could be looking to move come January. A centre-back partnership of Gary Cahill and Jones? Very 2015.

Everton | Isco

Isco, James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti at Everton? Oh, go on then.

Fulham | Sardar Azmoun

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals 14 goals for Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Russian Premier League. He could be the perfect replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Leeds | Papu Gomez

The Atalanta captain appears unsettled in Italy and, while a move to Leeds would appear sensational, you couldn’t rule it out.

Leicester | Odsonne Edouard

Edouard won’t be a Celtic player for too much longer and a move to Leicester seems realistic. Could his former manager bring him to the King Power as Jamie Vardy’s replacement?

Liverpool | Ozan Kabak

With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk ruled out for months, Liverpool clearly need reinforcements at centre-back. Schalke’s 20-year-old defender, Kabak, has been linked with a move to Anfield and there appears to be genuine interest.

Manchester City | Erling Haaland

How on earth do you replace Sergio Aguero? By signing one of the best strikers in Europe football who looks certain to win a Ballon d’Or in the future.

Manchester United | Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano didn’t cover himself in glory when United thrashed RB Leipzig five-nil earlier in the season but he’s still regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

Newcastle | Harry Winks

Mourinho hasn’t called upon Winks too much this season and Steve Bruce could look to bring the English midfielder to St James’ Park.

Sheffield United | Dean Henderson

Summer signing Aaron Ramsdale hasn’t been able to fill the void left behind by Henderson, who returned to Manchester United. With David de Gea still No.1 at Old Trafford, will Henderson be tempted with a return to Bramall Lane?

Southampton | Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi is, predictably, finding first-team football hard to come by at Chelsea. With Nathan Redmond and Theo Walcott playing regularly for Southampton, surely signing Hudson-Odoi would be an upgrade for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side.

Tottenham | Denis Zakaria

The defensive midfielder plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach and would provide extra steel in Spurs’ midfielder - if they needed it

West Brom | Marouane Fellaini

Sam Allardyce and Fellaini is a match made in heaven.

West Ham | James Tarkowski

West Ham tried desperately to Tarkowski in the summer but couldn’t agree a deal. Maybe they will in January.

Wolves | Andre Silva

He’s Portuguese. Need we say more?

