To describe Manchester United legend Roy Keane as a barrel of laughs might be overdoing it a touch.

The Irishman had a no-nonsense attitude on the pitch and has taken a similar approach into the world of punditry, often ripping into players and teams for pretty much anything that doesn't prescribe to his own, incredibly old-school way of thinking.

That being said, Keane's sharp tongue and unapologetic tone does have a knack of making others chuckle, as well as the very occasional instances when he lets out a bit of banter with a wry smile.

Accordingly, Sky Sports' video compiling Keane's best moments of 2020 - we must stress that this is only Part 1 - really is a sight to behold.

Nobody's safe from Keane's wrath as he continually questions the ability of David De Gea, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and even insists the Spaniard would have him throwing punches in the dressing room.

Keane also didn't look fondly on Aston Villa celebrating the fact they avoided relegation from the Premier League last season, while declaring that Paul Pogba isn't interested in running, which is quite an unusual criticism to aim at a World Cup winning central midfielder.

Any discussion of Gary Neville, meanwhile, pretty much guaranteed laughs.

Keane blamed Neville for his infamous tunnel confrontation with Patrick Vieira for letting himself get bullied by Arsenal players, before claiming the fellow Manchester United legend only got so much game-time because he was the only right-back at the club.

Having also grabbed the opportunity to take a few pops at Micah Richards with both hands, it's safe to say both colleagues and footballers alike are in danger of a verbal tongue lashing whenever Keane's around.

We don't want to give away too much more than that, so enjoy the video below - we can't wait for Part 2.

