Bruno Fernandes was here, there and everywhere during Manchester United's draw with Leicester City on Boxing Day.

While a draw at the King Power Stadium is by no means a terrible result, many fans will feel as though the Red Devils missed their chance to prove themselves as Premier League contenders.

But it wasn't for a lack of trying with Fernandes almost teeing up an opener within the opening seconds as Marcus Rashford headed over from close range when he should have scored.

Leicester 2-2 Man Utd

However, there was no mistake later in the half when another Fernandes pass - this time, complete with a cheeky reaction - played Rashford clean through on goal, allowing him to find the net.

But Leicester had other ideas as Harvey Barnes fired the Foxes level with a sizzling strike just moments after Harry Maguire did his best 'Bambi on ice' impression.

As a result, Fernandes took things into his own hands after the interval with a goal of his own, latching onto a through-ball from Edinson Cavani and finishing past Kasper Schmeichel.

Fernandes here, there and everywhere

In the end, a Jamie Vardy strike that deflected off Axel Tuanzebe ensured by the points were shared, but Fernandes seldom went a single minute without trying to get United all three.

We're not kidding either because the former Sporting Lisbon man was so determined to win the game for United that he even played on just seconds after picking up a painful injury.

Late in the game, Fernandes went to ground with an audible scream, sitting on the turf and appearing to be visible anguish, only for Tuanzebe to, well, essentially ignore his predicament.

Bizarre Bruno-Tuanzebe moment

That's because the United defender inexplicably passed the ball to Fernandes despite the fact he wasn't back to his feet yet, meaning he had to improvise and produce an amusing moment.

Fernandes proceeded to rise from up like The Undertaker - ok, not quite that extreme, but you get the point - to dribble past a Leicester player and fire over a brilliant diagonal ball. Check it out.

Fernandes: True fighter

So, was he faking it or something? Despite Darren Fletcher citing the 'wonderful healing power of the ball' in commentary, it seems as though Fernandes was genuinely in pain.

Besides, as you can see in the video, Fernandes returned to limping around in discomfort once the passage of play was over, underlining the strangeness of his impromptu moment of possession.

Thankfully for United fans, there's been no reason to suggest Fernandes picked up anything serious and his dedication to the cause through the pain barrier only reiterates why fans love him so much.

