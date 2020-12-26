Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks scored a contender for goal of the season against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Bluebirds from Rotherham United last year, broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with an outrageous goal from deep inside his own half.

The 2020 Puskas Award was recently handed to Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, but Vaulks could find himself in the reckoning for 2021’s award after his Christmas cracker of a goal on Boxing Day.

After receiving the ball from Robert Glatzel, Vaulks spotted Brentford goalkeeper David Raya off his line and went for the spectacular.

The Welshman could not have struck the ball more cleanly. It found the back of the net without even bouncing. Remarkable.

You can watch Vaulks’ moment of magic here…

And here’s another angle of the goal…

What a strike. That is incredible.

Questions will be asked of Raya but full credit must go to Vaulks for spotting the opposition ‘keeper off his line and executing the shot to perfection.

This is surely a late contender for the best goal of 2020.

