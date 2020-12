Arsenal aren't down in the dumps right now, they're below the tectonic plate that the dump was built on.

There have been countless road bumps for the Gunners since Arsene Wenger's tenure began to lose steam, but their mess of a 2020/21 season represents their Premier League nadir.

We are, after all, talking about a club that qualified for the Champions League like clockwork as recently as five years ago genuinely being associated with a battle to avoid the Championship.

Arsenal's 2020/21 woes

It's a woeful situation that has seen Mikel Arteta come under fire with the former Manchester City coach having only led the Gunners to a single league win since October 4, losing eight times.

Arteta has marshalled the Emirates' technical area for just over a new year now and with Transfermarkt releasing their new Premier League stats, we wanted to do some digging.

As a result, we whipped out our calculators and compared the new transfer values of the Arsenal squad with their ratings when Arteta took over in December 2019.

Decrease in squad value

Now, this isn't some wild-swinging dig at Arteta - besides, to pin all of Arsenal's woes on him would be incredibly shortsighted - but rather, we're using his tenure as a convenient time constraint.

It's also worth bearing in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic has indeed impacted transfer values, but most of Transfermarkt's figures have now equalised, so it's less of a factor after yet another update.

Furthermore, if the player wasn't at Arsenal when Arteta replaced Unai Emery, then we're comparing their current transfer value with their figure when they signed for the Gunners this year.

Arsenal's transfer values

But anyhow, sadly for Arsenal fans, the moral of the story is that your squad's transfer value has fallen through the floor. You can check out the calculations for each first-team player down below:

Goalkeepers

Bernd Leno: -£2.70 million

December 2019 value: £31.50 million

Current value: £28.80 million

Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson: +£1.72 million

April 2020 value: £1.08 million

Current value: £1.80 million

Matt Macey: No change

December 2019 value: £225,000

Current value: £225,000

Defenders

Hector Bellerin: -£10.80 million

December 2019 value: £36.00 million

Current value: £25.20 million

Kieran Tierney: +£2.70 million

December 2019 value: £22.50 million

Current value: £25.20 million

William Saliba: -£7.2 million

December 2019 value: £22.50 million

Current value: £15.30 million

Sokratis Papastathopoulos: -£12.60 million

December 2019 value: £16.20 million

Current value: £3.60 million

Rob Holding: No change

December 2019 value: £10.80 million

Current value: £10.80 million

Gabriel: +£7.20 million

July 2020 value: £18.00 million

Current value: £25.20 million

Cedric Soares: -£5.40 million

December 2019 value: £9.00 million

Current value: £3.60 million

Shkodran Mustafi: -£2.70 million

December 2019 value: £13.50 million

Current value: £10.80 million

Callum Chambers: -£3.15 million

December 2019 value: £16.20 million

Current value: £13.05 million

Pablo Mari: +£4.68 million

December 2019 value: £1.62 million

Current value: £6.30 million

Sead Kolasinac: -£10.80 million

December 2019 value: £18.00 million

Current value: £7.20 million

David Luiz: -£8.10 million

December 2019 value: £13.50 million

Current value: £5.40 million

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka: +£24.3 million

December 2019 value: £11.70 million

Current value: £36.00 million

Dani Ceballos: -£7.20 million

December 2019 value: £36.00 million

Current value: £28.80 million

Mesut Ozil: -£15.30 million

December 2019 value: £19.80 million

Current value: £4.50 million

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: No change

December 2019 value: £16.20 million

Current value: £16.20 million

Thomas Partey: No change

October 2020 value: £45.00 million

Current value: £45.00 million

Mohamed Elneny: +£1.80 million

August 2020 value: £4.50 million

Current value: £6.30 million

Joe Willock: -£1.80 million

December 2019 value: £16.20 million

Current value: £14.40 million

Emile Smith Rowe: -£0.27 million

December 2019 value: £2.70 million

Current value: £2.43 million

Granit Xhaka: -£4.50 million

December 2019 value: £27.00 million

Current value: £22.50 million

Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette: -£29.50 million

December 2019 value: £63.00 million

Current value: £31.50 million

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: -£27.00 million

December 2019 value: £63.00 million

Current value: £36.00 million

Willian: -£3.60 million

August 2020 value: £17.10 million

Current value: £13.50 million

Nicolas Pepe: -£22.50 million

December 2019 value: £58.50 million

Current value: £36.00 million

Gabriel Martinelli: -£3.00 million

December 2019 value: £25.50 million

Current value: £22.50 million

Reiss Nelson: -£1.35 million

December 2019 value: £12.60 million

Current value: £11.25 million

Eddie Nketiah: +£10.80 million

December 2019 value: £7.20 million

Current value: £18.00 million

Tough times at Arsenal

Holy moly. So, for the record, that's 20 Arsenal players who have seen their value drop during the Arteta era out of 31 first-team employees, which makes for an alarming percentage of 64%.

But what's even more alarming is that only seven Arsenal players, less than 25%, have upped their value with Saka, Gabriel, Nketiah, Elneny, Rúnarsson, Mari and Tierney forming an exclusive club.

What you'll notice is those players are either youngsters, recent signings or returning loanees who have either gone up in value with their development or the added prestige of playing for Arsenal.

But even that will diminish as the Gunners continue to plummet down the table and whether or not these players see their values increase or not in 2021, they simply must ensure that the club's league position does.

News Now - Sport News