Ashley Cole is one of the greatest defenders in football history.

Most fans would agree that the former Chelsea and Arsenal man is the finest left-back to play in the Premier League, but his absolute dominance down the flanks was acknowledged across the world.

And rightfully so, because we're talking about someone who has the unique distinction of being named Cristiano Ronaldo's toughest ever opponent.

Cole's legendary status

According to Sky Sports, the Real Madrid legend told Coach Mag in 2016: "Over the years I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe.

"He was such a tenacious player when he was at his peak, quick, tough in the tackle. You knew it would never be an easy game."

Erm, yeh, so it's fair to say Cole has some bragging rights when it comes to being one of the most formidable left-backs in the business.

Cole's formidable opponents

Oh, and chuck in the Champions League trophy, three Premier League crowns, seven FA Cup triumphs, the Europa League, League Cup and more than 100 England caps for good measure.

So, when Goal sat down with Cole over the festive period to ask him about his 'perfect footballer', you knew you would be getting insight of the highest order.

Cole was asked to create the dream athlete by picking the best player he either played with or faced based on their right foot, left foot, speed, stamina, strength, heading, skill and footballing brain.

Cole's 'Perfect Player'

To say Cole's selections were interesting would be the mother of all understatements - spoiler alert: there's a surprise exclusion - so check out the full video and then the list of his selections below:

Right foot: Cristiano Ronaldo

Left foot: Arjen Robben

Speed: Ludovic Giuly

Stamina: Cafu

Strength: Michael Essien

Heading: John Terry

Skill: Ronaldinho

Footballing brain: Andres Iniesta

Wait... no Messi?

The most note-worthy thing about Cole's selections isn't actually one of the selections and rather, that he didn't choose Lionel Messi, who looked to be a huge favourite in multiple categories.

We can understand Iniesta being given the nod over Messi for footballing acumen, granted, but even Robben's wand-like left foot surely doesn't compare to one of the greatest players ever.

Then again, this is coming from somebody whose footballing career peaked in the Mid-Lincs B League as opposed to Champions League finals, so who am I kidding? I'll let you off, Ashley...

