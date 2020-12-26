Manchester United missed the opportunity to leapfrog Leicester City into second place in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils travelled to the King Power Stadium on the back of a pair of morale-boosting victories over Leeds United and Everton, but they failed to clinch three points against stern opposition on Boxing Day.

There were plenty of positives to take for United despite the result, and one moment in particular hinted that Anthony Martial is growing in confidence having scored one and assisted three in the two Premier League outings that preceded the trip to Leicester.

Martial's first-class technical quality has never been in doubt but consistency has eluded him for large periods of his time at United.

When the Frenchman is in full flow - driving at the opposition with quick feet, scintillating speed and a devilish slice of swagger - he is one of the most enchanting players in the division.

Perhaps Martial does not reveal the full extent of his attacking repertoire often enough, but he certainly showed what he's capable of in the first half against the Foxes.

With less than ten minutes on the clock, and having received the ball from Luke Shaw inside his own half, Martial spun and held off Wilfred Ndidi as if he wasn't there before embarking on a sublime slalom towards the edge of Leicester's penalty area.

Firstly a snapping Ndidi, desperately attempting to retrieve possession for his side, was left in Martial's wake.

Wesley Fofana and Youri Tielemans both arrived on the scene to take the ball off the United attacker, but he ghosted past both of them with almost embarrassing ease.

Finally, Fofana came back for one more bite of the cherry but ended up sprawling on the deck as Martial showed excellent strength to hold off the final challenge.

Rather than shoot once he reached the edge of the area, the former Monaco star selflessly attempted to slot Marcus Rashford in when perhaps he should have gone alone.

You can watch Martial at something close to his devastating best below:

Had he managed to cap this run with a thumping goal from 20-yards out, we'd certainly be looking at a strong contender for the Goal of the Season award.

