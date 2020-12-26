The future of Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli has been the subject of intense discussion for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign thus far.

Jose Mourinho's arrival in north London initially galvanised Alli and helped him to rediscover the type of form that once made him one of the most revered young footballers on the planet.

However, despite an early flurry under the Portuguese's tutelage, Alli now finds himself firmly on the periphery of the first-team squad.

The 24-year-old has had to feed off scraps this season, with the majority of his game time arriving in low priority cup competitions, chiefly the Europa League.

It's a peculiar situation for a player of whom so much was once expected, and understandably speculation concerning his route out of Spurs no mans land is one of the main sub plots to unpick if you're of a Lilywhite persuasion.

The January window is bound to be laden with rumours regarding Alli's next career move, and respected journalist David Ornstein has offered an indication as to what could be in store.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Writing in his Q&A on The Athletic, the respected journalist, who is regarded as one of the most reliable sources when it comes to transfers, addressed Alli's future and explicitly outlined the stance of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

'After a summer of reasonably heavy investment, Alex, I don’t think Spurs chairman Daniel Levy intends to spend at all this winter.

'Even if he wanted to, it doesn’t sound like the money is there. The only way that might change is if anybody is sold and needs replacing.

'Dele Alli doesn’t enter that bracket because the position he usually occupies is surplus to requirements in Jose Mourinho’s system.

'The 24-year-old is keen to leave permanently but meaningful talks have yet to take place and Levy may favour a loan, given Dele is under contract until 2024.

'While Paris Saint-Germain retain an interest and vice versa, it’s thought financial fair play issues could scupper their chances.'

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

One of the most enigmatic space interpreters in world football at his brilliant best, the England international finds himself in the right place at the wrong time.

There is simply no room for a player of his fluidity in a system as rigid as the one Jose Mourinho has favoured since his Spurs side threw away a three-goal lead against West Ham United in October.

If we accept that Alli is simply incompatible with Mourinho's system, it's difficult to envisage a bright future for him in north London and by that logic Levy may be wise to consider a permanent departure rather than a temporary one.

What is worth noting, however, is that an impressive loan spell away from Spurs will offer Levy some leverage on the negotiating table should suitors approach him regarding a permanent deal next summer.

The key is ensuring that Alli is suited to both the tactical system and the manager's philosophy of any interested party.

If a suitable side are willing to sign Alli on loan until the end of the season in January, Levy should give the green light and allow the former MK Dons prodigy to kickstart his career away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

News Now - Sport News