Arsenal went into their Boxing Day fixture against Chelsea desperately needing a victory.

Mikel Arteta’s side have endured a dismal start to the season and were 15th in the table heading into their latest fixture.

However, they started brightly against the Blues at the Emirates Stadium and went on to take a surprise 2-0 lead before half-time.

Reece James was penalised for fouling Kieran Tierney and the incident was reviewed by VAR.

Gary Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, couldn’t believe the penalty had been given.

And on first glance it certainly looked incredibly harsh on the Chelsea full-back.

You can watch the incident here and decide for yourself whether or not a penalty should have been awarded…

Alexandre Lacazette stepped up and dispatched the ball past Edouard Mendy to put the Gunners 1-0 up.

Arsenal then took a 2-0 lead before half-time thanks to a glorious goal from the much-maligned Granit Xhaka.

What a hit, son!

He probably won't score a better goal during the rest of his career, and what a game to score it in.

