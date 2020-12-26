Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish denied incredible assist vs Crystal Palace

Jack Grealish has been one of the standout players in the Premier League so far this season.

The 25-year-old, who signed a five-year contract extension with Aston Villa in September, has scored five goals and registered eight assists in 13 league appearances.

The attacking midfielder is firmly on course to surpass last season’s tally of eight goals and seven assists, and it wouldn’t be a shock if England’s top clubs were all considering making a formal offer in 2021.

Speaking on Boxing Day, former Villa midfielder Paul Merson described Grealish as “one of the best in the world” at this moment in time.

“I just want to watch Jack Grealish,” Merson said on Sky Sports. “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves sometimes. I think he’s up there with the best in the world at the moment, I really do.

“I think he’s that good. I’ve been saying this for a long, long time. He’s a special footballer and I love watching him play.”

High praise from Merson, whose assessment of Grealish didn’t look particularly outlandish after Villa’s impressive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Grealish may not have scored or assisted any of his team’s three goals, but he still ran the show at Villa Park.

And he was denied a contender for best assist of the season late in the game.

The England international showed tremendous skill and vision to play in Ollie Watkins, who could only hit the post with only Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita left to beat.

Grealish took out six Palace players with one exquisite reverse pass, which you can which here…

The lad is different class.

He would improve just about every team in the Premier League right now.

Here's some of the best reaction from social media to *that* pass...

Grealish’s stats from the match were almost as impressive as that pass…

Villa currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, with at least one game in hand over every team above them, and it’s vitally important that they hold onto their captain.

While there doesn’t appear to be any realistic chance of Grealish leaving Villa in January, it could very well be a different story next summer.

